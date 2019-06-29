Parking banned in front of Palace North Gate

City Police to implement night entry ban to Chamundi Hill from 9 pm to 6 am

Mysore: The City Police have banned vehicle parking in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate. This parking lot is usually crowded and it blocks the splendid view of the Mysore Palace from far.

Following a series of complaints of vehicles being parked at this strategic location, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna has banned parking and the rule is being implemented since the last five days.

Alternatively, cars are allowed to be parked in the open area beside Town Hall next to the multi-level parking lot that is yet to be commissioned.

Barricades have been erected in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and sign boards have been put up directing vehicles to the Town Hall parking. Interestingly, as if to welcome the Police move, a bunch of pigeons flock to the empty space all the day to peck on food and insects.

In another development, the Police Commissioner told Star of Mysore that very soon, entry to Chamundi Hill from 9 pm to 6 am will be banned. All the gates that lead up to the Hill will be closed during the time.

Balakrishna said that of late, many unruly elements are spoiling the sanctity of the Hill in the guise of ‘night rides and drives’ and this has led to law and order problem and also many accidents. “Devotees do not come to the temple at night and only people who want to have fun come there and it is difficult to control them. We will put an end to this soon,” he said. Chamundi Hill comes under the Krishnaraja Police Station.

Even the residents of the Hill have frequently complained about the nuisance created by these elements in the middle of the night. There are three main roads that lead to Chamundi Hill — from Tavarekatte, the one next to it leading to the Nandi Bull and the third one is from Uttanahalli Road, the southern side of the hill. Gates have been installed at the entrance of all the three roads.

Exception will be only made to the residents of the Hill and entry passes will be issued to them. The gates will be locked after 9 pm and one security personnel will be posted at each of the entrance gates. These passes could be used throughout the year. If there is an emergency in the middle of the night, the gates would be opened to such pass holders, Balakrishna added.

