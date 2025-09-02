President’s family visits Chamundi Hill Temple
President’s family visits Chamundi Hill Temple

September 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the cancellation of President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit to Chamundi Hill, her daughter Itishree Murmu, son-in-law Ganesh Chandra Hembram and other family members visited the Temple under tight security at 7.15 pm on Monday.

According to the original itinerary, the President was to travel from the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel to Chamundi Hill between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

However, on Monday morning, officials announced that the visit had been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

Despite the change, the President’s family members proceeded with the plan. Arriving by car at the temple’s main entrance, they were received by M.J. Roopa, Secretary of Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, and Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit, Chief Priest of the Temple.

After offering prayers and performing rituals on behalf of the President, the family left the hill around 7.50 pm.

Due to the President’s scheduled visit, public access to Chamundi Hill was restricted from 2 pm to 8.30 pm.

Tourist entry barred

Entry was barred for tourists and general visitors, while vehicle movement from the Thavarekatte and Uttanahalli routes was also halted. Public access resumed after 8.30 pm.

