‘Mysore Palace a rare jewel’

September 2, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu visits Mysore Palace with daughter

Governor, Chief Minister see off President Murmu at Mysore Airport

Mysore/Mysuru: On the final leg of her two-day Mysuru tour, President Droupadi Murmu visited the Mysore Palace this morning along with her daughter, Itishree Murmu and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and expressed admiration for its architectural grandeur and conservation efforts.

The President praised the meticulous upkeep of the Palace, particularly the preservation of paintings, equipment and furniture used by the Wadiyars, describing the monument as a “rare jewel.”

Arriving at 8.50 am through the Jayamarthanda Gate from Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, the President was welcomed at the private residential wing of the Palace by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. She was hosted for breakfast at her invitation. Both exchanged gifts before proceeding to the breakfast table.

President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed to the private residential wing of the Mysore Palace by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar this morning as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and others look on.

Breakfast menu

According to a press release by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a traditional Mysore menu was specially curated, consisting of tender coconut water, an assortment of fresh fruits including kiwi, plums and papaya, Shavige Upma, Mysore Masala Dosa, Idly, Sambhar, Chutney, Sabbakki Vada, Mysore Pak, Wheat Halbai and Badam Halwa.

Alongside these were ragi and wheat cookies, tea and coffee. The dishes were thoughtfully prepared in accordance with the food preferences of President Droupadi Murmu.

Following breakfast, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar personally guided the President through the Mysore Palace interiors, showcasing the Durbar Hall, Raja Ravi Varma’s priceless paintings and heirloom furniture passed down through generations.

Picture shows Droupadi Murmu and her daughter Itishree Murmu with Pramoda Devi, Yaduveer Wadiyar, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar and Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar in front of the trophies at the Trophy Room at Mysore Palace.

The President admired the lifelike quality of the artist’s works, remarking on the brushwork and vibrant colours.

Droupadi Murmu also enjoyed going around a few important parts of the Palace, including the trophy room and armoury.

Present during the visit were Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, their elder son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.

The royal furniture and silverware — sets of plates, spoons, bowls and cups — that were used to serve breakfast to the President and other dignitaries at the Mysore Palace this morning.

President Droupadi Murmu left the Mysore Palace premises at 10.30 am, her convoy passing through Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) enroute to Mysore Airport.

The President departed for Chennai aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

Governor, CM see off President

At the Airport, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah bid farewell to President Droupadi Murmu as per protocol, along with other dignitaries. The President’s flight departed at around 10.40 am.

The CM, who was on a three-day tour of Mysuru district, also returned to Bengaluru this morning by a special flight from the Mysore Airport.

During his visit, he had participated in several programmes in Mysuru city, Nanjangud and his native Siddaramanahundi in Mysuru taluk.