Murmu-Siddu language banter charms audience at AIISH

September 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A humorous language exchange between President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had the audience in splits during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) last evening.

For many in the audience, this exchange between the nation’s First Citizen and the State’s Chief Minister became one of the most talked-about highlights of the Jubilee celebrations.

Just before beginning his speech, Siddaramaiah turned towards the President with a smile and asked, “Do you know Kannada? I’ll be speaking in Kannada.”

The spontaneous question instantly drew laughter from President Murmu, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and other dignitaries seated on stage, while the audience broke into applause.

Later, during her address in Hindi, President Murmu responded with gentle humour, saying, “I like all the languages of our country and I understand a little Kannada.” Her witty comeback not only delighted the gathering but also subtly returned the CM’s jest, winning hearts all around.

The light-hearted banter added a refreshing and memorable touch to the otherwise formal proceedings. It reflected the cordial relationship between the President and the Chief Minister as they celebrated not just AIISH’s milestone, but also India’s rich linguistic diversity.