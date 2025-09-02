Police Officers honoured with coveted President’s Medal

September 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a grand ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Saturday, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented the coveted President’s Medal to three distinguished Police personnel in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The awardees are: Dy.SP K.N. Yashwanth Kumar, CID Cyber Division, Bengaluru – Commendable Service Medal, M. Shivashankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Mysuru City – Commendable Service Medal and S. Nagesh, Inspector, Police Training School, Jyothinagar, Mysuru – Union Home Minister’s Excellence Award for Training.

K.N. Yashwanth Kumar: Joining the Police service in 2001 as a PSI (Civil), Yashwanth Kumar began his career at Virajpet Rural Police Station in Kodagu district.

During his tenure at Mandi Police Station, Mysuru, he displayed extraordinary courage in tracking a gang of armed robbers who had attempted to murder on-duty officers during a night patrol. In a dramatic, film-like encounter, he fired ten rounds and apprehended the culprits.

His sharp investigative skills were further demonstrated in the CID Cyber Division, where he successfully handled complex cybercrime cases, ensuring convictions through meticulous investigation and reinforcing public trust in the Police.

Working closely with national intelligence agencies and anti-terror units in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai, he played a pivotal role in identifying and arresting nearly 20 individuals linked to extremist organisations engaged in anti-national activities.

He also contributed significantly to the drafting of the third edition of the Cyber Crime Investigation Manual published by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), further cementing his role as a key figure in cybercrime investigation.

M. Shivashankar: Presently ACP (Traffic), Mysuru City, Shivashankar has served as ACP Narasimharaja and Inspector at Krishnaraja Traffic Police Station, Bengaluru JC Nagar Police Station, and other Police Stations across Bengaluru.

After his promotion as ACP, he was posted at Narasimharaja Sub-Division and later as Dy.SP at the Karnataka Police Academy before assuming his current role.

S. Nagesh: Currently serving at the Police Training School, Jyothinagar, Nagesh has held several key postings, including Inspector of Mandi Mohalla and Devaraja Police Stations in Mysuru, Sub-Inspector of Narasimharaja and Krishnaraja Traffic Stations and Kushalnagar Police Station. He was promoted as Inspector at the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), Madikeri in Kodagu.