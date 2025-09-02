President calls for affordable technology for specially abled

September 2, 2025

Inaugurates Diamond Jubilee celebrations of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing

Mysore/Mysuru: President Droupadi Murmu has called upon society to treat specially abled persons with empathy and cooperation, stressing the need for awareness and early intervention in addressing speech & hearing impairments.

“Like other health issues, speech and hearing-related problems require expert diagnosis at the initial stages. Society must be sensitive and supportive towards those affected,” the President said, after inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at its Naimisham Campus near Manasagangothri last evening.

On the occasion, the President unveiled the Diamond Jubilee logo and released a commemorative postal cover.

Beginning her address with “Namaskara Karnataka,” she highlighted that institutions like AIISH must blend innovation with compassion, developing affordable technologies that not only restore normalcy but also empower individuals to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy.

Accessible to all

“To make devices such as cochlear implants accessible at lower costs, we must achieve self-reliance in their production, and AIISH should take the lead in this direction. In 2023, over six crore people in India suffered from hearing disorders, underscoring the vital role of AIISH as the nodal centre for the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness,” she noted.

The President further commended AIISH’s contributions, including its nationally and internationally adopted inclusive therapy model for children with communication disorders. “AIISH should also play a role in shaping national policies on communication disorders,” she advised.

Emphasising the importance of technology, President Murmu said that modern solutions must be made accessible to the public. She urged alumni of the institute to contribute to achieving these goals and lauded the Government’s ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan,’ aimed at ensuring equal opportunities and progress for specially abled persons.

Tech to foster inclusivity

“Public places must be equipped with facilities that make specially abled individuals feel supported. World Sign Language Day on Sept. 23 should serve as a platform to enrich sign language and expand technologies that foster inclusion,” she stated.

Highlighting AIISH’s women-led leadership for the past two decades, currently under Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi, the President described the institution as a model of women-led development.

She also acknowledged the contribution of the late Mysore Maharaja, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, who donated land for the institute, and expressed gratitude to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for carrying forward that legacy.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot released a handbook titled ‘Communication Pulse,’ while CM Siddaramaiah unveiled 60@60 AIISH, A Diamond Beacon,’ an album of success stories.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and other dignitaries were present.