10 acres in Varuna for AIISH expansion: CM

September 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Karnataka Government has allotted 10 acres of land in Varuna Constituency to the AIISH to support its expansion. He assured that the State would extend full cooperation to the institute.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of AIISH, held at the Seminar Hall, Knowledge Park, Naimisham Campus, Mysuru, the CM explained that the land in Varuna had been provided free of cost to facilitate the growth of AIISH’s clinical and rehabilitation services. Siddaramaiah also highlighted several development projects being undertaken on the campus by the MCC at a cost of Rs. 2.55 crore.

These include the construction of an amphitheatre for children with disabilities, installation of disabled-friendly infrastructure, development of a garden, and creation of a waiting room and museum for children with speech & hearing impairments.

“I have been familiar with AIISH since my student days. It is one of Asia’s most prestigious institutions, offering exemplary care to individuals affected by speech and hearing impairments — a truly commendable service,” Siddaramaiah said.

He praised AIISH’s achievements in detecting speech and hearing conditions even before birth and lauded its recognition as a Centre of Excellence by the World Health Organisation and as a Science and Technology Institute by the Government of India’s Department of Science and Technology.

The CM also acknowledged AIISH’s outreach centres and neonatal screening units supported by the State Health and Family Welfare Department through district & taluk hospitals, and community health centres.

Highlighting the Government’s commitment, he said that under the State-sponsored ‘Shravana Sanjeevini’ programme, Rs. 32 crore has been earmarked in the 2024-25 Budget to provide free Cochlear Implant surgeries for children from economically weaker sections.