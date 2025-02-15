Fresh plaint: CM Siddu’s wife owned, sold site & how?

February 15, 2025

CM Siddaramaiah allegedly got a site allotted in Dattagalli to his close aide and former MLA M. Sathyanarayana, who later sold it to Parvathi

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna hands over complaint to Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh

Mysuru: In a fresh allegation, Right to Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna, has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of meticulously getting a benami site allotted in the name of his aide, only to facilitate the purchase of the same site by his wife B.M. Parvathi, to rake in a moolah by reselling the site to another person.

Krishna, the complainant in the case of 50:50 site scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), in which Siddaramaiah and his family members including his wife are facing a Lokayukta probe, for getting 14 alternative sites allotted in upscale Vijayanagar locality in city, has made fresh allegations, along with substantiating documents, accusing how Siddaramaiah, during his earlier stint as the Dy. CM, acquired many assets in the name of his wife, through unscrupulous means.

Krishna, who submitted a written complaint to Lokayukta Mysuru SP T.J. Udesh, in relation to the fresh allegations made against CM Siddaramaiah yesterday, categorically accused the CM of acquiring many benami properties by misusing his office.

He alleged that, Siddaramaiah got Site No. 5338 at Dattagalli, allotted in the name of former Chamundeshwari MLA late M. Sathyanarayana (Sathyappa) from MUDA. As per norms, no site allottee is permitted to sell the site to another party for a period of 10 years, from the date of site allotment. A letter of commitment was also registered in this regard.

After 5.5 years on Mar. 2, 2002, Sathyanarayana, sold the site to Parvathi for Rs. 24 lakh, violating the 10-year period capping on selling the site. On July 6, 2014, Parvathi, sold the same site to Sulochana Ramesh, for Rs. 1 crore, gaining a profit of Rs. 76 lakh.

Krishna, in his complaint to Lokayukta SP has demanded probe in these angles; whether there was a mention of this site in the affidavit submitted by Siddaramaiah to the Election Commission and the affidavit submitted to Lokayukta and while filing the Income Tax (IT) returns.

Besides, the source of revenue of Parvathi, to buy such an extent of sites should be investigated, not ignoring the properties owned by CM Siddaramaiah couple.

The State exchequer has incurred a huge loss of about Rs. 5,000 crore due to illegal allotment of sites at MUDA. Apart from the ongoing probe into 14 alternative sites (that was returned to MUDA by Parvathi as the controversy raged) allotted to CM ’s wife Parvathi, all the scams in MUDA, should be completely investigated, urged Krishna.

Site deals at Government Guest House, home!

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has accused Parvathi Siddaramaiah of wielding undue clout, partaking in the fulfilment of procedures related to buying and selling of sites, at her comfort in Government Guest House at Nazarbad in city.

Both Parvathi and former MLA Sathyanarayana, fulfilled the formalities related to the registration of site by summoning the staff from the Sub-Registrar’s Office to the Government Guest House. Parvathi’s brother M.B. Mallikarjuna Swamy has signed as a witness.

It is indeed a clear violation of law, that the Government facility is being misused by the CM’s wife to fulfil the formalities related to the purchase of several sites so far, which otherwise wouldn’t have been possible, without the blessings of her husband CM Siddaramaiah. What’s intriguing further is, when Parvathi sold the Dattagalli site to Sulochana Ramesh, the staff from Sub-Registrar’s Office was summoned to the former’s T.K. Layout residence, a clear example of how the CM’s wife acted according to her whims. The law, in fact allows the process of registration of properties at home too, but on certain grounds. The moot question is whether Parvathi was eligible for the same?