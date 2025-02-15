Udayagiri stone-pelting incident CM directs Police to bring culprits to justice

February 15, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the Mysuru Police to take strict action against those responsible for inciting violence after a mob attacked Udayagiri Police Station in Mysuru earlier this week over an offensive social media post, according to a Government release.

The directive was issued during a meeting at CM Siddaramaiah’s ‘Cauvery’ residence in Bengaluru yesterday noon. The meeting was attended by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan.

The CM emphasised that legal action must be taken without hesitation against those responsible, regardless of their identity. “Precautions must be taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” Siddaramaiah said.

He instructed authorities to identify those involved in pelting stones at the Police Station and those who instigated the violence. The attack left seven Policemen injured.

“Those who took the law into their own hands must be identified and held accountable, but innocent people should not be harassed,” he added.

“Anyone disturbing peace in the locality must face legal action,” Siddaramaiah said, stressing that those involved in the stone-pelting incident should be brought to justice.

Following the incident, 16 people have been arrested, and the Police are searching for more suspects, as over 1,000 individuals had gathered at Udayagiri and surrounding areas on the night of the violence.