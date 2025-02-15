 ‘Varsity closure will affect poor’

February 15, 2025

Mysuru: The decision to close Chamarajanagar University will severely impact poor students, opined Vice-Chancellor Prof. M.R. Gangadhar.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning amid reports that the Government is likely to shut down ten Universities established by the previous BJP Government due to financial constraints, Prof. Gangadhar emphasised that Chamarajanagar University was founded to serve a border and backward region of Karnataka.

“We have good infrastructure including hostels and canteens, offer 13 courses, including MBA, MCA, and B.Ed., and have 20 affiliated colleges, 5,000 undergraduate students, and over 800 postgraduate students, with a majority being women. The closure will drastically affect all of them,” he said.

“The University was established in 2023 based on the earlier Knowledge Commission’s recommendations under the Manmohan Singh Government, as Chamarajanagar was identified as one of the most backward districts with the lowest educational indicators,” he stated.

“Education is critical in this region, and if we aim to provide learning opportunities to the poorest, Chamarajanagar University must be retained. Despite the lack of Government funding, we have sustained the university through internal resources, including affiliation and student fees. The Government initially promised Rs. 2 crore annually, but the funds never materialised,” he added.

Prof. Gangadhar urged the State Government to reconsider the decision, highlighting the university’s role in driving social and economic change through education.

“Without this institution, over 6,000 students will lose access to higher education, crippling their future,” he opined.

Kodagu students worst affected

Kodagu, a district already grappling with limited access to higher education, faces a major setback if Kodagu University (Jnana Kaveri Campus, Chikka Aluvara, Kushalanagar) is shut down. Students will be left with no choice but to seek education at distant institutions.

Vice-Chancellor Ashok Sangappa Alura told SOM this morning that the University has made significant strides despite receiving no government funding.

“We have a vast campus with good infrastructure. Shutting us down will severely impact poor and underprivileged students, and those from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and remote areas, forcing them to relocate to Mysuru or Mangaluru for education. The Government must prioritise students’ interests before making a decision,” he said.