UoM VC hails move, says will improve financial condition

February 15, 2025

Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath has welcomed the State Government’s decision to shut down nine out of ten newly created universities, a proposal awaiting Cabinet approval.

“This move will boost the revenue of existing State Universities, which originally housed these institutions before they were bifurcated. We are struggling financially, barely managing operations amid faculty shortages and resource constraints. Running day-to-day administration has become increasingly difficult,” he told Star of Mysore.

Former UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa also supported the decision, calling the initial establishment of these universities a mistake. “Creating 10 universities without providing funding, land, or infrastructure was a flawed move. The Government simply announced them without planning for sustainability — how were they expected to function?” he remarked.

He emphasised that merging these universities back into their parent institutions was the right course of action. Another former VC, Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who chaired the committee that recommended the establishment of Chamarajanagar University, pointed out that his panel had proposed a financial grant of Rs. 100 crore (Rs. 10 crore per year for ten years) to help the university function independently. However, this recommendation was never implemented. “We suggested appointing Special Officers to oversee the universities’ setup, but the Government appointed Vice-Chancellors with two-year terms. Since these universities are already operational and students are enrolled, the Government should allow them two years to complete their post-graduation before shutting them down,” he opined.