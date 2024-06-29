Manipal Hospital Junction bottleneck needs flyover: CM

June 29, 2024

Seeks approval from Centre for construction of nine grade separators on Outer Ring Road

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to prioritise the upgrade of State Highways experiencing high vehicle density.

During a meeting in New Delhi yesterday, Siddaramaiah presented a memorandum requesting approval for the construction of a flyover at the Manipal Hospital Junction (Kempegowda Circle) on the busy Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, as well as nine grade separators on the Mysuru Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Additionally, the Chief Minister appealed to the Union Minister to designate 39 roads in Karnataka, totalling 5,225 kilometres, as National Highways. These proposals have been pending for several years. He emphasized the need for upgrading all State Highways with a daily traffic density of 10,000 Passenger Car Units (PCUs). Further requests included facilitating the construction of a tunnel between Maranahalli and Addahole in the Shiradi Ghat of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway to improve access to the Mangalore Port.

Siddaramaiah also sought support for a flyover in Belagavi city, the implementation of a cable car project at Gokak Falls in Belagavi district and the enhancement of the Kittur-Bailahongal connecting road.

Additionally, he proposed constructing bypasses in Kalaburagi and Raichur, converting the Belur-Chikkamagalur road into a four-lane highway, and developing a 106-kilometre stretch of NH-766 into a four or six-lane highway, among other infrastructural improvements.

During his visit, Siddaramaiah also pressed for urgent approval of the Mekedatu project, a multipurpose initiative involving the construction of a Balancing Reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district. Highlighting the project’s benefits, including drinking water supply to Bengaluru city and Ramanagar district, as well as power generation capabilities totalling 67 tmcft, Siddaramaiah underscored its importance for regional development.

Earlier, the Chief Minister held discussions with Union Ministers representing Karnataka and Members of Parliament to advance approvals for state-centric projects awaiting the Union Government’s sanction.