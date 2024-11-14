Siddaramaiah’s outbursts an insult to democratic system: Vijayendra

November 14, 2024

Bengaluru: Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s allegations, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said, “Perhaps Siddaramaiah has lost faith in his MLAs.”

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Vijayendra stated, “This is an insult to democratic system and MLAs, portraying them as commodities. Your statement is a desperate lie aimed at keeping MLAs in line and covering up your corruption scandals, which even the least politically aware can see through.”

He continued, “Spreading lies, hypocrisy and fabricated news is your party’s constant mantra. As the noose tightens with the series of scandals surrounding you, it seems your restless mind is seeking ways to disrupt ongoing development.”

Vijayendra accused the Chief Minister of degrading the dignity of his position, saying, “You have your own Government and investigating agencies. It is your moral responsibility to reveal the source of the alleged Rs. 50 crore bribe. Otherwise, your claim will be seen as mere political posturing.”

He further alleged, “While your son stands accused of insulting the Judicial system, you act out of desperation, fearing loss of power. You claim that people won’t abandon you if you are ousted, but in reality, they are openly discussing the hypocrisy of a corrupt CM who refuses to step down.”

“Your Intelligence Department must have informed you of these sentiments, which explains why you resort to fabricating stories while pretending to serve the poor,” he added.