BJP offered Rs. 50 crore to 50 MLAs to remove me: Siddaramaiah
News, Top Stories

November 14, 2024

T. Narasipur: CM Siddaramaiah yesterday alleged that the Opposition BJP attempted to topple the Congress-led Government in Karnataka by offering Rs. 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs.

The CM made these allegations while addressing the gathering after inaugurating projects worth Rs. 470 crore in T. Narasipur. According to Siddaramaiah, the BJP resorted to false accusations against him and his administration after their plan to buy off Congress MLAs failed.

“This time around, BJP tried to destabilise my Government. They offered Rs. 50 crore to each MLA — Rs. 50 crore for 50 MLAs. Where is this money coming from? Are B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai printing notes? It’s corruption money. They have crores and they use it to buy MLAs at Rs. 50 crore each. Our MLAs did not agree and therefore they started to taint my image and attempt to remove me,” Siddaramaiah said.

He questioned the source of the money being offered, calling it ‘bribe money.’ He also named Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, asking if they possessed a way to print money to offer such significant bribes to Congress leaders.

