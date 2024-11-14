CM Siddaramaiah launches works worth Rs. 470 crore in T. Narasipur

November 14, 2024

People will not keep quiet if anything happens to me: Chief Minister

T. Narasipur: In a pointed attack at the Centre, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a stern warning, stating that the people of Karnataka would not stay silent if anything were to happen to him.

Siddaramaiah was referring to the ongoing investigation into the 50:50 site scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) where his wife B.M. Parvathi was allotted 14 sites and the ongoing investigation by Enforcement Directorate, Mysuru Lokayukta Police and the Justice P.N. Desai One-Man Judicial Commission.

The CM made these remarks while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 211 projects worth Rs. 470 crore in the T. Narasipur Assembly Constituency yesterday. The event was organised by the Mysuru District Administration and the Zilla Panchayat at Horalhalli village.

“I am not a new Minister. I have been a Minister for 40 years. Do you think you can trap me and my wife in false cases? Do you think people of the State are fools? As long as I have the blessings of the people of the State, I will not bow down to conspiracies of BJP and the Central Government,” he declared.

He questioned whether, after 40 years of clean politics, he would compromise his reputation for just 14 sites. He asserted that false cases had been filed against him as a result of his dedication to serving the poor.

Flays BJP ‘misinformation’

Siddaramaiah accused the Centre and BJP of spreading false propaganda, suggesting that the State lacked funds for development. He claimed that while the Government had allocated Ra. 56,000 crore for Guarantees, it had provided Rs. 1.20 lakh crore for development works. He noted that the launch of development projects worth Rs. 470 crore in T. Narasipur stood as evidence countering the BJP’s false claims.

He directly challenged BJP members, questioning if they themselves did not benefit from the Guarantees, such as free bus travel, free electricity, or Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He warned that if BJP continued to spread false propaganda and insult beneficiaries of schemes, millions of beneficiaries would teach them a lesson.

Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa presided over the event and reflected on his political journey that began in T. Narasipur in 1985. He expressed his gratitude to the people of the Constituency for enabling him to work alongside leaders like Siddaramaiah. He affirmed his indebtedness to the people and emphasised his commitment to ongoing development efforts.

Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose claimed that Congress Govt. had fulfilled its election promises. Over 78,000 women in the Constituency are receiving Rs. 2,000 per month through Gruha Lakshmi. Anna Bhagya scheme has significantly contributed to food security, ensuring that the poor have access to three full meals daily, he noted.

Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh and MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Vice-President of the Guarantee Implementation Committee Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, former ZP Member Sudha Mahadevaiah and others were present.