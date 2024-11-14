Devaraja Police register FIR against RTI activist

November 14, 2024

I have been benefited by FIR: Snehamayi Krishna

Mysuru: Based on a complaint by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, Devaraja Police have registered an FIR against city based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who had petitioned the Governor seeking prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the mega MUDA scam.

Lakshmana had lodged a complaint at Devaraja Police Station on Tuesday, accusing Snehamayi Krishna of defaming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members by making false charges against them. The Police upon receiving the complaint, had issued an NCR, following which Lakshmana petitioned the Mysuru 4th JMFC Court seeking a probe into his complaint. The Court which heard the petition, directed Devaraja Police to register an FIR and subsequently, the Police registered an FIR against Krishna on Wednesday.

Snehamayi Krishna reacts

Reacting to the registration of FIR against him by Devaraja Police, Snehamayi Krishna said he has indeed been benefited by the FIR registered by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana. Pointing out that the registration of the case is another incidence of the CM’s influence, he said that this is another evidence of Siddaramaiah’s clout.

“Lakshmana has himself admitted that the Tahsildar had paid the stamp fee money in respect of the sale deed pertaining to the sites of CM’s wife Parvathi. By this, my charges that the Tahsildar had paid the stamp fee money because of CM Siddaramaiah’s influence, has been substantiated. But still, Lakshmana has filed a case accusing me of making false charges against the CM,” he said.

He also said that he would stop his fight if the voice in the video released by CM Siddaramaiah in his X post was proved by the Forensic Science Laboratory that it was his (Krishna) and challenged Lakshmana if he would retire from politics if the voice was indeed that of Lakshmana.

Responding to Lakshmana’s charges that Krishna had demanded Rs.100 crore to take back his complaint against the CM, Krishna also challenged Lakshmana to name the person who demanded the money on his behalf. Stating that Lakshmana has openly said that 44 cases had been filed against him, Krishna asked the KPCC Spokesperson to release the copy of 44 FIRs registered against him.

Asserting that he would stop his campaign if Lakshmana comes up with evidence on all his claims, Krishna once again challenged him if he would retire from politics if he failed to do so.

Maintaining that he is not the person to be blackmailed, he contended that the people of the State won’t believe the false charges of Lakshmana. Krishna further asserted that his fight against the CM would continue and he will not bow to pressures.