Panel discussion on ‘Core Concerns of Our Times’ held in city

June 29, 2024

Rights to access and manage forest resources often overlooked: Maj. Gen. Vombatkere

Caste system is deeply ingrained in social hierarchy: Columnist Capt. G.R. Gopinath

Mysore/Mysuru: The caste system in India is a deeply ingrained social hierarchy that has shaped Indian society for centuries. Despite legal protections and affirmative actions, caste-based discrimination continues to persist in various forms, said Columnist Captain G.R. Gopinath, also a soldier, farmer and entrepreneur whose Air Deccan gave wings to the dreams of the common man to fly.

He was speaking on the topic ‘The Republic and its Discontents’ at a panel discussion on ‘Core Concerns of Our Times’ organised by Mysore Open Forum (MOF) at Wadiyar Centre for Architecture in city this morning.

“Social attitudes and prejudices based on caste remain deeply entrenched, affecting everyday interactions,” he added.

“Over the years, there have been movements and initiatives advocating for the rights and dignity of marginalised caste communities. This system is especially prevalent in rural areas where even the food cooked by a person from the lower strata of society is not touched by the upper-class people. Of late, casteist messages are sent on social media groups, especially on WhatsApp,” he added.

Overall, while there have been significant strides in addressing caste-based discrimination and inequalities, the caste system continues to influence social dynamics and identities in India, posing ongoing challenges to achieving true social justice and equality, he noted.

Speaking on ‘Impacts of Development on People’ Maj. Gen. (retd.) S.G. Vombatkere focussed on three concerns — inequality in society, social unrest, global warming and climate change.

The recognition and protection of the rights of scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers have been a contentious issue and these communities have historically relied on forests for their livelihoods, cultural practices, and identities. However, their rights to access and manage forest resources have often been overlooked or marginalised by governmental policies and legislation, he noted.

In India, the Forest Rights Act (2006) was a significant legislative effort aimed at addressing these historical injustices. The Act sought to recognise the rights of these communities over forest land and resources, providing a legal framework for them to secure titles to their ancestral lands and manage forest resources sustainably. Despite this progressive legislation, implementation has faced numerous challenges.

One of the key issues Vombatkere highlighted is the lack of effective enforcement and the watering down of legal provisions meant to protect these rights. “Governments have been criticised for undermining the spirit of Forest Rights Act through dilution of its provisions or inconsistent enforcement. This has led to ongoing conflicts and struggles for these communities to secure and assert their rights,” he said adding “Continued advocacy and efforts are necessary to ensure that these communities can assert their rights and contribute meaningfully to forest conservation and sustainable development goals.”

While Ravi Joshi, retired Joint Secretary in the Government of India Cabinet Secretariat, spoke about ‘Secularism as a Constitutional Promise to the Minorities’, S. Raghotham, Opinion Editor, Deccan Herald, spoke on the topic ‘Role of Media in a Democracy.’