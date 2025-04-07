REEL lands youth in REAL trouble…

April 7, 2025

Mysuru: There has been a recent surge in the trend of youngsters creating social media reels flashing dangerous weapons.

Just days ago, former Kannada ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Rajath Kishan and Vinay Gowda were jailed for filming reels with lethal weapons. In a similar incident now surfacing from Mysuru city, a youth was seen wielding a gun while filming a reel which has landed him in real trouble.

Vinod, a resident of T.K. Layout and son of a jewellery store owner filmed a reel in which he is seen holding a gun. The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting the Saraswathipuram Police to question him. He was released after signing a conditional bond.

Public display of lethal weapons, guns and revolvers is a criminal offence under the Indian Arms Act. In the viral video shot on a main road, Vinod is seen standing on the bonnet of a slow-moving four-wheeler that had no driver.

Vinod is also seen standing with one foot on each of two parked cars, sitting inside a Government vehicle and climbing onto another car while holding a gun.

Saraswathipuram Police Inspector Purushotham summoned Vinod for inquiry, obtained a conditional bond from him and instructed him to report to the Police Station if summoned again, Police sources said.

Meanwhile, Krishnaraja Traffic Police have seized the four-wheelers involved, stating that action will be taken under the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

Interestingly, the visuals that went viral now were reportedly posted on social media back in 2020. Vinod told the Police that the gun shown in the video was a toy.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj stated that a case should be registered under the Arms Act and the gun confiscated. He added that appropriate legal action will be taken based on whether the weapon is found to be a toy, a real firearm or an air gun.

For now, Saraswathipuram Inspector has conducted a preliminary investigation and further action on Vinod will be decided after consultations with City Police Commissioner, sources added.