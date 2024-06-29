MUDA 50:50 site scam bigger than Valmiki ST Corpn. scam: BJP leader Raghu Kautilya

June 29, 2024

Warns of filing PIL at HC, if the State Government fails to order probe by either SIT, CBI or IAS Officer before the forthcoming Assembly session

Demands sacking of Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh from Cabinet

Government turning a blind eye to irregularities in CM’s home district

Mysore/Mysuru: R. Raghu (Kautilya), President of State BJP OBC Morcha, has alleged that the large scale irregularities to the tune of Rs.2,500 crore has occurred in relation to allotment of about 5,000 sites under 50:50 ratio at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which is bigger than the recently unearthed scam at Karnataka Mahrashi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development Corporation Limited.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana here this morning, Raghu warned of filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court, if the State Government fails to hand over the probe into MUDA irregularities, either to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Senior IAS Officer, at least during the forthcoming Assembly Session.

“There were gross violation of norms in the process of auctioning of sites too, all happening under the nose of Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh, who should be sacked from the Cabinet, by holding him accountable for the same. Ironically, the irregularities have occurred in the Chief Minister’s home district, but still the Government has turned a blind eye,” Raghu alleged further.

Ironically, MUDA has not allotted sites for the applicants in the last 30 years, but has been working for the cause of middlemen, with a well organised network at play in the Authority, in cahoots with Officers and influential persons.

It would be better to shut down MUDA and hand over all its remaining assets to Deputy Commissioner. A legal cell headed by retired Judge should be opened to facilitate the process of site allotment in MUDA and a Special Vigilance Cell on the lines of BBMP and BDA headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) cadre officer, to ensure transparency in its functioning, he urged.

Raghu, who claimed to be collecting documents related to the irregularities, also demanded for confiscating the alternative sites allotted so far in 50:50 ratio by MUDA.

Several irregularities at MUDA have come to light in the past too and cases have been booked by Lakshmipuram Police, but no cases have been taken to their logical end, by punishing the guilty. Lokayukta and Urban Development Department too have received several complaints, but no serious action has been taken by ordering probe into them, said Raghu.

Advocate S. Arun Kumar and former Corporator Prashanth Gowda were also present.