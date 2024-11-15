MUDA scam: Dark stain on Mysuru’s reputation
News, Top Stories

MUDA scam: Dark stain on Mysuru’s reputation

November 15, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has in the past appropriated land for residential layouts without adhering to the legally mandated land acquisition procedures.

In response to this, sites in prestigious layouts valued at crores of rupees — estimated to be around 5,000 to 6,000 sites — were allocated to beneficiaries as compensatory land under the 50:50 ratio to those who have lost their lands to layout formation.

In the process, many unauthorised persons too have received multiple sites though they are not the genuine land owners, leading to a major scam in MUDA.  

Three investigative bodies — Enforcement Directorate (ED), Lokayukta and the One-Man Judicial Commission — have already launched investigations into this scam.

The State Government had formed the 50:50 incentive scheme, intended to allocate sites in parallel layouts to landowners who were not properly compensated during acquisition. However, citing this directive, sites in layouts developed by MUDA nearly three decades ago were distributed by previous Commissioners to various beneficiaries, flouting regulations.

Former MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, who had to resign from his post, had pointed out that the allocation of sites under the 50:50 scheme was illegal.

He noted in an internal letter to the former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar: “This issue should be presented before the MUDA meeting for approval and then send it to the State Government for approval before proceeding with this process. You are required to submit records and information on the sites approved so far to my office and provide an explanation.”

READ ALSO  MUDA Sites Scam: MUDA violates Govt. Orders

A copy of this note was also sent by Marigowda to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, exposing the massive corruption involved.

Extent of official misconduct

Additionally, the then Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who served as MUDA’s in-charge Chairman, had also written to the Government multiple times highlighting the illegal distribution of MUDA sites and urged legal action against those responsible. This move revealed the extent of the misconduct.

In this context, the State Government formed a Technical Committee to review the issue, which subsequently submitted a report. The report revealed that the allocation of sites under the 50:50 scheme in MUDA was illegal.

Furthermore, another Probe Committee, led by senior IAS officer R. Venkatachalapathy, Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and Town and Country Planning, visited Mysuru and examined records at the MUDA office for a week.

At the same time, the State Government established a One-Man Commission, headed by retired High Court Justice P.N. Desai, with an office at Bengaluru’s Kumara Krupa Guest House to conduct                                                    the investigation.

Probe by three agencies

Meanwhile, in response to complaints from RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna and others and following directives from the Governor, the High Court and the Special Court for Public Representatives, Lokayukta Mysuru SP T.J. Udesh registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the 14 sites allotted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi.

The Enforcement Directorate has also taken up the investigation of this scam, carrying out raids on MUDA Office and the residences of certain officials and public representatives, while scrutinising records.

READ ALSO  Kin of original owner lodges complaint against ‘illegal sale’ of land

Summons are being issued one by one for appearance at the Bengaluru office of ED for questioning. The scale of the scandal is staggering, especially when considering the number of sites allocated under the 50:50 ratio scheme.

Of the 80,000 applicants — lifelong residents of Mysuru, who have spent 30 to 35 years dreaming of owning a home — 20 percent have passed away without seeing their dreams fulfilled. Meanwhile, MUDA, unable to provide shelter to ordinary citizens, has sanctioned 30, 40, 80 and even 100 sites to individuals in prestigious localities.

The scam has caused a significant black mark on its reputation due to several reasons including violation of legal procedures exposing MUDA’s disregard for legal norms. It has led to widespread corruption, injustice to genuine site applicants.

The cumulative effect of these factors has cast a shadow over MUDA’s integrity, positioning it as a symbol of bureaucratic and political corruption in Mysuru’s history.

List of persons receiving more than 10 sites 

Names of beneficiaries  Number of sites LayoutIn lieu of land in Village Survey Number 
Nagaraju and Srinivas, Bogadi23Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Bogadi170,171,172 Second Phase
Shivappa bin late Puttabasappa 13Nachanahalli stage 1, 2 Nachanahalli22/3
P. Mahadvu and Geetha 12Nachanahalli stage 1 D-BlockKyathamaranahalli 69/2
Abdul Wajid bin Peersaab 26Nachanahalli stage 2Belavatha 21
Syed Yusuf 21Nachanahalli stage 1, 2 Veeranagere85/1
Mallappa 19Nachanahalli-Kuppaluru Third Stage C BlockDevanur8/3B, C
Sureshamma 11Nachanahalli-Kuppaluru Third Stage B BlockDevanur72
Rev. Fr. Staney D’Almeida Secretary of Cathedral Parish Society23Nachanahalli-Kuppaluru Third Stage A ZoneDevanur 180,181, 182
Syed Nusruth Afza Syed Shakeer Ur Ahmed 25J.P. Nagar First Stage A-Block, Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second Phase Kyathamaranahalli 5
S.V. Venkatappa 14Srirampura Third Stage Srirampura 92/3, 92/4 and others 
Alanahalli Housing Cooperative Society 10Srirampura Third Stage Srirampura222/1, 21/2
Mahendra Gungral Chatra 21Vijayanagar Third Stage, B and C BlockDevanur 81/2
B.M. Parvathi kom Siddaramaiah, No. 206, 166 Cross Vijayanagar, Bengaluru 14Vijayanagar Second, Third and Fourth Stages Kesare464
M.B. Srinivas 10Vijayanagar Third Stage A-1 Block Hinkal 206/1B
Mary Jose and Jose Kurien, Siddapura, Maldare, Kodagu10 Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Hinkal 220/4, 226/A
Sarojamma, No. 4, Doddagarudi Road Ambedkar Colony, Kyathamaranahalli, Mysuru10Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, Second Phase Devanur 216/1
Deepu Rajendra bin late Rajendra Sharma, Mudigunda, Kollegal Taluk 14Vijayanagar Second Stage,Kurubarahalli Fourth Block 61/1  
Neelamma bin late Madappa Manjesh bin late Shivananjappa, Basavanna bin Basavanna, Suttur Main Road, Varuna Hobli 17Devanur Third Stage Kesare446, 450, 457
A.P. Shivaprasad and B.R. Vishnu Ms S&V Industries KRS Road, Metagalli 24Lalithadrinagar North Metagalli Industrial Layout 
P.Santhosh Kumar, near Manchamma Temple,Metagalli 18Lalithadrinagar SouthHebbal 88/2
L. Vivekananda, J.T. Koppalu, C&D Block, Vishvamanava Double Road, Kuvempunagar,Mysuru 12R.T. Nagar, Vasanthnagar Alanahalli 75/2
C.Mahadevaswamy, Doora Village, Second Block, Jayapura Hobli, Mysuru Taluk 10Hanchya-Sathgali B. Zone Kesare415
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching