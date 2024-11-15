108 ambulance staff warn of stir from tomorrow

November 15, 2024

Bengaluru: ‘108’ ambulance staff have warned of launching a stir against the State Government, if their three months pending salary was not paid by 8 pm tomorrow.

Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha (108) Employees Association, Akhila Karnataka 108 Ambulance Employees Welfare Association and Karnataka State Arogya Kavacha (108) Ambulance Employees Association have issued the warning. Arogya Kavacha Yojana is plagued by several issues from last two years, especially about salary. The solution evades the issue even after several rounds of meeting were held involving the Government and associations. Following this, we had moved Court which had awarded interim order on Sept. 12. However, the Department of Health and Family Welfare is still negligent over solving the issue, they said.