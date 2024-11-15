Union Ministers attend Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in city

November 15, 2024

Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a farsighted vision to improve the life of tribals, to realise which several initiatives are being implemented at a cost of Rs. 6,000 crore.

Kumaraswamy was addressing the gathering during the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, organised to pay tribute to tribal freedom fighters, by Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute (KSTRI), at its premises in Kergalli here this morning.

He said, “PM Modi has a better opinion on tribal communities, due to which hostels are built for the tribal students, along with the construction of housing units and roads and implementation of other development works oriented towards the uplift of tribals, along with the opening of Jan Dhan accounts.”

Nagaland, Chhattisgarh and other States in the northern part of the country have majority tribal communities, who all should make use of the government’s facilities, he said.

President of India Draupadi Murmu also belongs to tribal community, who rose to occupy the top position in the country, as per the rights enshrined in the Constitution of India written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, added Kumaraswamy.

The tribal children should focus on their education. The officials should inspect tribal hamlets once in a week and create awareness about education among them, to bring them to the mainstream of the society, he said in his advise to officials.

Kumaraswamy also recalled the contributions of tribal leader Birsa Munda, who fought against the British, during pre-independence era for freedom movement.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, who was also present said, several of Jenu Kuruba, Kadu Kuruba communities should be provided health, education, financial and other facilities.

The Centre has been releasing funds to build houses for the tribals, but the officials in the State should not delay the implementation of the facility due to land related hurdles, she said.

Earlier, the live screening of Birsa Munda Jayanti celebrations attended by PM Modi in Bihar, was arranged at the venue.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Department of ST Welfare Director T. Yogesh, KSTRI Director Dr. K.R Rajkumar and others were present.