Overloaded lift malfunctions at KSOU with Governor inside

May 31, 2025

Mysuru: A lift malfunction involving Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot caused tense moments at the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Convocation Hall this morning during the inauguration of Indian Institute of Future Skills.

The incident left the Governor’s security personnel and KSOU staff scrambling to rectify the issue.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had entered the lift to proceed to the stage programme on the second floor after inaugurating the robotics lab on the first floor. Although the lift’s capacity was limited to six persons, over 10 people crowded in along with the Governor. The excess weight caused the lift to move downward instead of ascending, triggering concern.

To make matters worse, the lift doors jammed due to the overload, and despite reaching the ground floor, the doors failed to open. Alarmed by the situation, the Governor’s security team rushed to the ground floor as panic spread among staff and attendees. Technical staff were summoned and managed to open the doors after some anxious moments. Upon exiting the lift, a visibly relieved Governor chose to climb the stairs to the second floor, opting to avoid further use of the lift. His security team breathed a collective sigh of relief as he safely reached the stage.