Vision behind IIFS

May 31, 2025

Mysuru:  Dr. Kiran K. Rajanna, Advisor to the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and CEO of Ethnotech Group, said the Indian Institute of Future Skills (IIFS) is an ambitious initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare students for the rapidly evolving job market.

“Technology is reshaping industries and global employment trends. Adapting to these changes is crucial. I’m proud that KSOU, which serves Karnataka’s backward regions, is hosting this initiative. Access to quality education and skill development here can drive both economic and social progress,” he said.

Dr. Rajanna noted that IIFS aims to bring emerging technologies to rural students across the State. “Whether as faculty, software engineers or entrepreneurs, continuous reskilling is essential to remain relevant.”

He stressed that skill-building alone isn’t enough — IIFS focuses on real employment outcomes. “We work closely with industries to align training programs with actual workforce demands, ensuring students are job-ready,” he added.

