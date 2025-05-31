Indian Institute of Future Skills inaugurated at KSOU

May 31, 2025

Mysuru: The Indian Institute of Future Skills (IIFS), located on the first floor of Lesson Section of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), was inaugurated by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at a stage programme held at the KSOU Convocation Hall here this morning.

The IIFS is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, implemented through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The institute aims to bring cutting-edge technological infrastructure and expert guidance on emerging technologies directly to college campuses across the country.

The objective is to equip students with industry-relevant skills in areas such as Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, preparing them for careers in next-generation industries. The centre offers state-of-the-art facilities designed to keep students aligned with evolving industry demands.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, Chief Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt and Dr. Sri Prakashnath Swamiji, Managing Director of the BGS & SJB Group of Institutions and Hospitals.

Skill education is a fundamental right

In his inaugural address, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot lauded the establishment of the Skill Development Centre at KSOU, calling it a commendable step toward empowering youth. “KSOU has played a key role in disseminating knowledge and holds A+ accreditation. With India’s large youth population, skill-based training tailored to their aspirations is crucial to building a developed nation,” he said.

Drawing from his personal experience, the Governor shared: “Before entering politics, I worked with the Birla Group, where I took on roles as a fitter and welder. The skills I acquired shaped my early journey, even helping me become a labour leader. My experience in Kerala showed me the transformative impact of skill development.”

He stressed that skill education is now a fundamental right, and the Central Government is actively rolling out various training programmes to enhance employability. These initiatives are positioning India as a global hub for skilled talent.

“Fields like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Digital Marketing and Cybersecurity are the future. By embracing them, we can achieve self-reliance and economic resilience,” he said. He also urged Universities to collaborate with Government bodies, foster startups, and create employment opportunities.

Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, in his address, emphasised the role of youth in nation-building. “In ancient times, our education system included 64 distinct disciplines. Had we preserved this tradition, we would have remained at the forefront of global knowledge. But with time, our systems changed,” he said.

Referencing the onset of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, he said that upgrading skills is essential for India to emerge as a global economic powerhouse. “Despite university degrees, additional skills are necessary. Currently, only 4 percent of the population possesses the required job skills. We must bridge this gap.”

He called for a global outlook in skill development, stressing that ethical values must go hand in hand with technical education. “Our youth must not only acquire advanced knowledge but also use it meaningfully for national development.”

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, NSDC Chief Financial Officer Rajesh Swaika, NSDC Advisor and CEO of Ethnotech Group Dr. Kiran K. Rajanna, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation MD N.M. Nagaraja, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse, Registrar Prof. S.K. Naveen Kumar, Registrar (Evaluation) Anand Kumar, Dean of Research Prof. Ramanatham Naidu and other dignitaries were present.