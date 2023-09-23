KSOU Q-paper leak: CCB takes up probe, bigger scam suspected

September 23, 2023

Racketeers had formed separate WhatsApp group

Several students across State benefited

Handiwork of KSOU Officers, Exam Centres staff not ruled out

Mysore/Mysuru: City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have taken up investigation into the case of question paper (Q-paper) leak of B.Com ‘Computer in Business’ subject, at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru. The case seems to be bigger than what meets the eye, with several crores of rupees exchanging hands, through the sale of Q-papers.

Jayalakshmipuram Police, who had filed a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of a student named Chandru, got a wind of the racket which is not just restricted to Mysuru, but has spread to all the 39 exam centres of KSOU in the State. Hence the investigation into the case has been now handed over to the CCB.

During preliminary investigation, the investigators stumbled upon startling revelation that the racketeers had formed a separate WhatsApp group for the purpose and were actively involved in selling the question papers of various Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) exams in the range of Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 each.

The handiwork of top Officers of KSOU is also suspected in the racket along with those involved in preparing the question papers and printing them, so also the staff of study centres which had recognition from the Varsity.

Following the arrest of two students on suspicion, they have spilled the beans over the case. CCB Police, who are probing deep into the case, seem to have unearthed that it is a scam beyond anticipation. A CCB team has already reached Mangaluru and raided a Study Centre there and seized some of the documents from the premises, said a reliable source.

KSOU Registrar K.L.N. Murthy said, “Following the investigation into the case of question paper leak, the B. Com final year exam of ‘Computer in Business’ subject held on Sept. 21 has been cancelled and the next date of exam will be announced shortly. As the investigation is on, we can’t divulge more. The Police are getting into the root of question paper leak and those involved in the racket.”