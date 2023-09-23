JD(S) party joins BJP-led NDA

September 23, 2023

Bengaluru: Ending speculations, Janata Dal (Secular) party has formally joined BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), hinting at throwing a bigger fight to ruling Congress party in the State, in the Lok Sabha elections due to be held in April-May 2024 and all other elections to follow.

This follows the successful talks between JD(S) Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda in New Delhi last evening.

Following the meeting, BJP President Nadda stated that “We are happy to welcome JD(S) into NDA fold. With this, NDA will be strengthened further and help in realising the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a ‘New and Formidable India’.”

Kumaraswamy has reportedly told during the meeting that, soon after the conclusion of Dasara festival (scheduled to be held from Oct. 15 to 24), a mammoth convention shall be organised by NDA in the State and send the message of alliance to the people, besides holding a meeting of BJP and JD(S) leaders to convince them about the alliance.

JD(S) MLA and State Core Committee Member G.T. Devegowda said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda have taken a decision to come together, which is agreeable to all. The alliance will benefit both the parties and will facilitate overall development of the State.”