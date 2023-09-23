Friendly ecosystem sought to bolster Mysuru tourism

September 23, 2023

Tourism Development Advisory Committee mooted to air suggestions to Government

Mysore/Mysuru: In a proactive move to invigorate tourism in Mysuru, the Tourism Department has initiated collaborations with various associations and organisations.

At the pre-World Tourism Day meeting held at KSTDC Mayura Yatri Nivas Hotel on JLB Road on Thursday, Joint Director of the Tourism Department, M.K. Savitha, announced the formation of a Tourism Development Advisory Committee. This Committee will convene bi-monthly meetings to deliberate on suggestions and recommendations aimed at advancing tourism in Mysuru.

In preparation for the upcoming World Tourism Day celebrations on Sept. 27, Savitha emphasised the importance of enhancing cleanliness, hygiene and environmental awareness standards. She stressed that the Committee’s purpose is not limited to the festive Dasara season but extends to year-round efforts to bolster district tourism.

Tourism Advisory Panel will gather suggestions, meet every two months and take necessary action to bring these proposals to the Government’s attention. Collaboration with all tourism-related associations is crucial in this endeavour, she opined.

The officer further advised tourists frequenting hotels, resorts and home stays in the district to adhere to general guidelines aimed at promoting eco-friendly practices. These guidelines include maintaining cleanliness, preventing environmental pollution and fostering awareness about hygiene and sanitation.

Extended hotel hours

During the meeting, the President and office-bearers of the Mysuru District Hotel Owners’ Association offered several suggestions for tourism promotion including improving facilities in Mysuru to entice tourists to stay, rather than visiting nearby destinations like Ooty and Kodagu.

They sought to extend the operating hours of hotels and restaurants during Dasara, allowing tourists to witness Dasara illumination until midnight and providing late-night dining options for departing visitors. The authorities must address the issue of medical waste from Kerala being disposed of in Mysuru and underscored the need to maintain the city’s cleanliness.

Dasara illumination

The hoteliers asked for the allocation of accommodation and other facilities for over 30 percent women who will come to Mysuru for Dasara under the Shakti free travel scheme. The hoteliers also sought permission to view Dasara illumination for two weeks after the conclusion of the annual festival.

They also sought the regulation of Tongas (horse-drawn carriages) charging excessive rates for tourist rides around the Palace by establishing a per-kilometre rate. Badges must be issued to employees from hotels to petrol stations as Dasara volunteers. In addition, they sought to implement a green policing system at tourist spots.

Additionally, it was suggested that more emphasis should be placed on developing basic facilities at the Keshava Temple at Somnathpur to attract more tourists as the historic site has been bestowed with the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.

The meeting was attended by various representatives, including Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations Department T.K. Harish, President of the Hotel Owners Association C. Narayanagowda, Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) State Executive Committee Member B. Raghavendra, Mysuru Travels Association Vice-President J.P. Urs, members of Hoteliers Association, Petroleum Corporation Association, Travels Association, Tour Guides and Tourist Vehicle Owners Association, among others.