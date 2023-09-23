‘Tourist guides key to get valuable information’

September 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha underlined the crucial role that tourist guides play in providing valuable information about tourist spots to visitors.

She made these remarks during the inauguration of a seven-day training programme for 64 tourist guides hailing from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts. The training was organised by The Food Craft Institute, Mysuru, at the KSTDC Mayura Hoysala Hotel in the city on Sept. 16.

Savitha highlighted the growing significance of the tourism sector in contributing to the economic development of the country.

Tourist guides, she noted, possess knowledge about the history and culture of various tourist destinations, making them a crucial resource for tourists seeking valuable information.

In addition to their historical and cultural expertise, Savitha emphasised that tourist guides should also stay updated on current affairs. They should be vigilant and report any issues they encounter at tourist spots to higher-ranking officers within the Department.

She encouraged the participating tourist guides to make the most of the training programme provided by the government, underscoring the importance of using this opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge.

The event was attended by Assistant Director of Tourism Department Raghavendra, Food Corporation of India (FCI) Officer Kannan and President of the District Guides Association Ashok.