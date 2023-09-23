Pharmacists play crucial role in research and innovation

September 23, 2023

Health Minister inaugurates World Pharmacists Day at JSS

Mysore/Mysuru: “Pharmacists play an important role in the medical field and also a crucial role in the research and innovation of new medicines,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

He was speaking after inaugurating World Pharmacists Day celebration, organised jointly by Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), Mysore Local Branch and JSS College of Pharmacy with the theme ‘Pharmacy strengthening health systems’ at Sri Rajendra auditorium at the Pharmacy College premises in Shivarathreeshwara Nagar here yesterday.

Terming pharmacists as ‘Life Savers,’ the Minister said that pharmacists dispense correct and accurate dosage medicines as prescribed by doctors and sometimes dispense correct medicines by their experience in the absence of doctors. “Medicines should be affordable to all and a good pharmacist can address many medical issues,” he added.

The Minister assured of addressing various problems faced by pharmacists including online delivery of medicines and said that the State Government will always be with them.

As part of the celebration, Professor and Vice-Principal of Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal, Dr. Krishnamurthy Bhat, Scientific Officer and Government Analyst for Karnataka, Head Hi Tech Laboratory, Drugs Control Department, Bengaluru, Dr. M.S. Lokesh Prasad and Director of Aras Marketing Ltd., Hampshire, UK, Subramanya Kumar Kuntikanamata were felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier, IPA, Mysore Local Branch had organised a cricket tournament at JSS Medical College Grounds at Shivarathreeshwara Nagar, which was inaugurated by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao by batting.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, President of Karnataka Drugs and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Harish K. Jain, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary-1 S.P. Manjunath, Registrar of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Dr. B. Manjunatha, Principal of JSS College of Pharmacy and IPA Mysuru Branch President Dr. T.M. Pramod Kumar, IPA Mysuru Branch Secretary Dr. R.S. Chandan and IPA Mysuru Branch Treasurer Dr. Gurupadaiah were present.