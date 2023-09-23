Workshop on Basic Sign Language for Postmen, Postwomen at AIISH

September 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Every year, September 23 is celebrated as “International Day of Sign Languages” by United Nations. The theme for this year is “A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere!”

On this occasion, the Centre for AAC & Sign Language, Centre of Excellence, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, jointly with Mysuru Postal Division is organising a one-day Workshop on Basic Sign Language for Postmen/Postwomen of Mysuru city on Sept. 24 at Seminar Hall, Knowledge Park, AIISH, Mysuru.

About 200 Postmen and Postwomen would be attending this workshop.

Sign Language is not only a means of communication to the deaf community, but also a symbol of their pride and identity. In the recent past, there is lot of emphasis to promote awareness regarding ISL among the general public and professionals, to facilitate barrier free communication with the deaf community.

The objective of the workshop is to train about 200 Postmen and Postwomen of Mysuru city on the Basics of Indian Sign Language through hands-on practical sessions.

This programme will also provide inputs for the Postmen and Postwomen to start on the basic conversation with persons with hearing impairment in Indian Sign Language.

S.S Umesh, Assistant Director of Programme, Akashvani, Mysuru, will be inaugurating the programme tomorrow at 10 am. Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director, AIISH, will preside.

Dr. Angel Raj, IPoS, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru Postal Division will be the guest of honour. The coordinators for the webinar are Dr. Reuben Varghese, Scientist-B and Rubby, Sign Language Teacher, AIISH, Mysuru. For details contact Mob: 98441-81080.