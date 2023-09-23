Robbery on Expressway: Cops arrest two
News

Robbery on Expressway: Cops arrest two

September 23, 2023

Mandya: Two persons, who had robbed a couple in the guise of Policemen, on Access Controlled 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, have been arrested by Srirangapatna Rural Police.

On Aug. 13 during midnight hours, Shivaprasad and his wife were relaxing after parking their car on the service road near Gowripura, Srirangapatna taluk, off the Expressway, when the accused claiming to be Policemen, threatened the couple before relieving them of their gold valuables.

Shivaprasad had lodged a complaint in this regard at Srirangapatna Rural Police Station.

The Police arrested the duo on Sept. 20 and recovered 92 grams of gold valuables, two scooters without number plates, two helmets and two dragon weapons from them.

The Police, who are on the lookout for two more accused in the case, claim to have solved four robbery cases including two registered in Srirangapatna Rural Police Station, one each in Srirangapatna Town Police Station and Maddur Police Station.

