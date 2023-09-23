Two-day Science Exhibition begins at Kodagu Model School in city

September 23, 2023

Model of Chandrayaan-3 Mission steals the show, along with other exhibits

Mysore/Mysuru: Two-day Science Exhibition organised at Kodagu Model School, Mysuru, at Vidyashankarnagar in the city began this morning, with students from several schools, bringing the world of Science closer, with the exhibition of various models depicting interesting topics including Chandrayaan-3 Mission.

K.G. Vikram Muthanna, Managing Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, who was the chief guest, speaking at the inaugural session of the Science Exhibition, said “Students must develop a keen sense of curiosity and a questioning mind.”

He also advised the teachers that, in this day when information is easily accessible, they have to bring something new to the classroom and teach the students with empathy and kindness.

Deputy CEO and Head-Education, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), S. Praveen Kumar, who was the guest of honour, said: “The students should develop the habit of questioning and discover undergoing changes.”

The students from various schools have designed over 60 models on different and relevant topics like Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Wind Energy, Rainwater Harvesting (RWH), to name a few, that are kept in the exhibition.

Kodagu Model School Chairperson C.K. Seethamma, President P.S. Devaiah, Vice-President P. Ramesh Bopaiah, Secretary K.M. Belliappa, Treasurer C.M. Chengappa, Joint Secretary P.D. Poonacha and Cluster Resource Person Mahadeva Swamy were present.

Foldscope Live Workshop

Tomorrow (Sept. 24) at 10 am, a live workshop on ‘Foldscope – An innovative way of preparing paper microscope’ for students of classes 8 to 10 will be conducted by Kollegala Sharma, retired Chief Scientist from CSIR -Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru. This workshop will be conducted for parents’ along with their children.

The valedictory and prize distribution ceremony will be held at 3 pm which will be attended by Corporator Rajini Annaiah.

Interested students and general public may visit the Exhibition between 9 am and 5 pm.