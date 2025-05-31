Man climbs Nalwadi statue at K.R. Circle, sparks outrage

May 31, 2025

Mysuru: A shocking act of vandalism occurred at the heart of Mysuru city last evening, when an unidentified man climbed the iconic statue of Rajarishi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at Krishna Raja (K.R.) Circle, perched himself on its head, and dangled his legs over its shoulders—for over 30 minutes.

Witnesses were stunned as the man engaged in brazen and disrespectful behaviour, shaking the statue aggressively, holding onto it tightly and even scraping a burning matchstick across its face. At one point, he attempted to press a lit beedi against the marble figure. Despite repeated pleas from passersby, the man refused to come down, relenting only after being warned of arrest.

One of city’s busiest traffic junctions

The incident occurred in one of the city’s busiest traffic junctions, yet no Policeman was present at the time. The complete lack of official response, despite multiple calls to the Police and the Mysuru City Corporation, has sparked public outrage and raised serious concerns about the protection of historical monuments.

Shockingly, K.R. Circle is typically manned by traffic personnel throughout the day and remains crowded well into the night. Eyewitnesses, including Anil Nanjaraj Urs, who recorded the incident, told Star of Mysore they were unable to reach emergency services for nearly half an hour. “How could such an act go unnoticed in such a high-traffic area?” asked angry onlookers.

The statue, installed in 1952, is already showing signs of age — small cracks, a weathered sword and structural wear. In its fragile state, the reckless act could have caused serious damage. Fortunately, no major harm was reported. However, the public fear that next time, it may not be so fortunate.

Eyewitnesses also reported that the man was smoking and repeatedly tried to ignite or burn parts of the statue. When the Police finally arrived, the miscreant fled the scene.

In response, members of the Ursu (Arasu) community, led by Ursu Mandali Sangha President Manoj Urs, gathered at the site in protest, demanding immediate protection of the statue. They vowed not to disperse until action was taken.

After the Police assured 24×7 security, the protestors withdrew peacefully. Community members present included Ajith Urs, Kiran, Dileep, senior member Suchitra and over 15 others.

Round-the-clock security sought

Leaders of the Ursu community stressed the need for round-the-clock security for not just Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s statue at K.R. Circle, but also those of Chamaraja Wadiyar near the Mysore Palace and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at Hardinge Circle.

They pointed out that frequent photo sessions and public gatherings often lead to misuse and damage. They also urged the authorities to install a metal canopy over Nalwadi’s statue, especially with the onset of the monsoon, to prevent further deterioration. A formal memorandum will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner and other officials soon.

Devaraja Police Inspector Raghu told SOM that the suspect may have been mentally unstable. By the time the Police arrived, the individual had fled. Efforts are underway to identify him and assess his mental health.