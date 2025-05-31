MP Yaduveer urges protection of Mysuru’s heritage monuments

May 31, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar strongly condemned the desecration of the statue of Rajarishi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at K.R. Circle, calling it an affront not just to his royal lineage, but to the collective respect the people of Karnataka hold for the visionary ruler.

“We strongly condemn the disrespectful act committed against the statue. This is not about my ancestry. It is about honouring a statesman revered across Karnataka for his farsighted development of the State and the nation,” Yaduveer said.

He acknowledged the Police for their intervention but stressed the need for enhanced vigilance and permanent protection of statues and monuments of historical and cultural significance.

“The dignity of such personalities must be safeguarded at all costs. These statues are more than stone — they are symbols of our legacy and pride,” he added.

Public anger has continued to mount over the incident, with many demanding the immediate arrest of the miscreant. State BJP OBC Morcha President and former Chairman of the D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Raghu Kautilya, also called for swift Police action.

In a post on X, he warned that failing to act promptly would only fuel further public outrage over the blatant disrespect shown to one of Mysuru’s most beloved rulers.