Using slurs not our culture, says HDK

November 15, 2024

Union Minister in city; visits Chamundi Hill

Mysuru: Two days after the high-stakes Channapatna by-polls, where his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy is contesting as the NDA candidate, Union Minister and Karnataka JD(S) President H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) visited Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill this morning to seek the blessings of the deity.

HDK is in city to participate in Birsa Munda Jayanti, interaction with PM Narendra Modi (who is attending the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event in Bihar) with 2-way virtual connectivity at Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute premises, Kergalli, this morning.

Speaking to media, Kumaraswamy addressed derogatory remarks made by Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who referred to him as ‘Kaalia’ (black man). HDK pointed out that Zameer, who reacted angrily when senior MLC Basavaraj Horatti called him ‘Yey Kumara,’ had even attempted to strike at Horatti years ago.

Emphasising that he does not resort to defaming others with derogatory names like ‘Karia’ or ‘Kulla,’ H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) criticised Minister Zameer for lacking the cultural values that prevent one from addressing a leader in such a manner.

Kumaraswamy questioned whether the State Congress Government could be deemed uncivilised, given that the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other Cabinet Ministers defended Zameer.

He reiterated that he had never called Zameer ‘Kulla’ (meaning dwarf), as Zameer had alleged. HDK also remarked that while he had maintained only a political relationship with Zameer, the latter, who now possesses significant wealth, was shamelessly engaging in irrelevant discussions.

Commenting on CM Siddaramaiah’s claims that the Opposition BJP was offering Rs. 50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs to destabilise the Government, Kumaraswamy dismissed these assertions as ‘buffoonery.’ He called upon the Congress Government, which has been ordering Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes into various allegations, to initiate an SIT investigation into the Chief Minister’s claims about the Rs. 50 crore offers.

In response to a question about the Channapatna by-poll outcome, HDK expressed confidence in the NDA candidate’s victory, stating that the people of the Constituency had shown their support for Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

When addressing comments made by Channapatna Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar on the by-polls, Kumaraswamy noted that Yogeshwar had analysed the voting pattern before making his remarks. He reaffirmed that the NDA candidate would secure a comfortable victory.

JD(S) Working President and former Minister S.R. Mahesh, MLC C.N. Manjegowda and other JD(S) leaders were also present during the temple visit.