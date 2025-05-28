Nursing College, Mortuary proposed at District Hospital

May 28, 2025

Dinesh Gundu Rao responds positively to proposals by officials

Mysuru: The health facilities in the district is most likely to get a boost with the Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assuring to establish a Government Nursing College and Mortuary at the premises of District Hospital on KRS Road in Metagalli here.

Minister Rao conducted a meeting of Health Department officials following the inauguration of Day Care Chemotherapy Centre (DCCC) by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the District Hospital premises recently.

During the meeting, District Surgeon Dr. T. Amarnath brought to the notice of the Minister about the need to start a Nursing College and Mortuary at the District Hospital.

He explained about the pressure on existing Mortuary attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), in the case of any fatal cases treated under Medico Legal Cases (MLC), to preserve the body in cold storage, till the autopsy related procedures were completed. With MMC&RI mortuary being the only Government facility to depend upon, there has been an inordinate delay in completing the autopsy procedure.

Adding to this, District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said, the 300-bed District Hospital is proving inadequate to provide better service to the patients due to the lack of adequate number of staff. With the increase in demand for nursing staff, it would be ideal to sanction a Nursing College under the District Hospital.

“The Minister responded positively, issuing instructions to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for both the proposals,” said Dr. Kumaraswamy.

The DHO told Star of Mysore, “We will submit the DPR to the Government, along with the extent of land required for both the Nursing College and Mortuary and details of estimated cost for providing basic infrastructural facilities.”