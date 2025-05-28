MLC demands rejuvenation of ancient Kalyanis at Chandravana

May 28, 2025

Mysuru: MLC K. Vivekananda has urged the Government to take immediate measures for rejuvenation of ancient Kalyanis (water bodies), which are in poor condition with no maintenance at Chandravana Medicinal Plants Nursery near the Swimming Pool at Saraswathipuram in the city.

In a letter written to Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Vivekananda said that the Chandravana Nursery, which was set up by the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas is now under the custody of Government Ayurveda Medical College. The Nursery is a breeding centre for rare species of many medicinal and horticultural plants. It also has two Kalyanis which feed water to these plants. But now, these Kalyanis are in a deplorable state and there is an urgent need for their rejuvenation, he said.

Pointing out that it has come to his notice that the Government Ayurveda College is facing short of funds for maintenance and development of Chandravana, Vivekananda said, as such, the Health Department itself should take measures for development of Chandravana and rejuvenation of Kalyanis.

It may be mentioned that Star of Mysore’s sister concern Mysuru Mithra had carried a report in this regard in its May 6 edition, detailing the poor state of Kalyanis in Chandravana.

Supply saplings for free to schools

In another letter to Horticulture Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, MLC K. Vivekananda has urged the Minister to ensure free supply of saplings by the Horticulture Department to Government educational institutions.

Noting that teachers of Govt. schools and colleges have been demanding the Govt. to supply ornamental and fruit saplings for planting in the premises, he said the Horticulture Department officials are saying that there is no scheme to supply saplings for free. As such, the Minister should direct the Department officials to supply the sought saplings for free, the letter said.