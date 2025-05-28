Youth For Seva fetes environmentalist Ramesh
News

Youth For Seva fetes environmentalist Ramesh

May 28, 2025

He has been transforming dry slopes of Karighatta into green sanctuaries

Mysuru: Y. Ramesh, a 48-year-old resident of Srirangapatna, has been quietly transforming the dry slopes of Karighatta into green sanctuaries for over a decade.

Ramesh’s motivation? A haunting fire he witnessed in 2012 that ravaged forest land — man-made, avoidable and devastating. That moment lit a resolve in Ramesh to dedicate his life to planting trees, rain or shine, recognition or not.

In the last 12 years, Ramesh has planted over 3,500 saplings, with more than 3,000 surviving — many now towering at 15-20 feet. Working solo, carrying water cans for a living and watering saplings on the side, his effort is as rooted in humility as it is in ecological urgency. Locals fund his watering efforts on special occasions; schools invite him to speak, yet he remains averse to limelight. Recognising unsung heroes like Ramesh is a core value of Youth For Seva (YFS). As part of this mission, the YFS Karnataka Team led by Umapathi Bhat, State Coordinator for Environment, YFS Karnataka, along with Vidya Umapathi Bhat and C.V. Keerthi, Lead Coordinator, YFS Mysore, honoured Ramesh at Karighatta. A Peepal sapling was planted, marking a union of citizen action and organised environmental stewardship.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching