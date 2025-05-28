Youth For Seva fetes environmentalist Ramesh

May 28, 2025

He has been transforming dry slopes of Karighatta into green sanctuaries

Mysuru: Y. Ramesh, a 48-year-old resident of Srirangapatna, has been quietly transforming the dry slopes of Karighatta into green sanctuaries for over a decade.

Ramesh’s motivation? A haunting fire he witnessed in 2012 that ravaged forest land — man-made, avoidable and devastating. That moment lit a resolve in Ramesh to dedicate his life to planting trees, rain or shine, recognition or not.

In the last 12 years, Ramesh has planted over 3,500 saplings, with more than 3,000 surviving — many now towering at 15-20 feet. Working solo, carrying water cans for a living and watering saplings on the side, his effort is as rooted in humility as it is in ecological urgency. Locals fund his watering efforts on special occasions; schools invite him to speak, yet he remains averse to limelight. Recognising unsung heroes like Ramesh is a core value of Youth For Seva (YFS). As part of this mission, the YFS Karnataka Team led by Umapathi Bhat, State Coordinator for Environment, YFS Karnataka, along with Vidya Umapathi Bhat and C.V. Keerthi, Lead Coordinator, YFS Mysore, honoured Ramesh at Karighatta. A Peepal sapling was planted, marking a union of citizen action and organised environmental stewardship.