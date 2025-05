May 28, 2025

Mysuru: Naval Veterans Association Mysuru displayed Tiranga to support the country’s successful Tri Forces’ Operation Sindoor and boost the morale of presently serving Army, Air Force and Naval Forces.

The Naval Veterans conducted a Tiranga display in front of Kuvempu statue at Kuvempunagar on May 24.

“It is our duty to honour and show the solidarity towards our motherland,” said Gajanan T. Bhat, President of Naval Veterans Association, Mysuru, in a press release.