‘Veer Savarkar Samman’ award ceremony tomorrow
News

‘Veer Savarkar Samman’ award ceremony tomorrow

May 28, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-based Savarkar Pratishtana will confer ‘Veer Savarkar Samman’ on Dr. G.B. Harish, Founder, Vandemataram Pathashale, Bengaluru, writer-critic, Indian and Western Philosophy, in commemoration of the 142nd Jayanti of Vinayak  Damodar (Veer) Savarkar.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday, Pratishtana Secretary Sandesh said that the award ceremony will take place at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road at 5.30 pm tomorrow (May 29).

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, a bust of Veer Savarkar, memento and a citation.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar will present the award. Dr. Chandrashekar of Aditya Adhikari Hospital will be the guest of honour.  Pratishtana President Dr. S. Yashaswini will preside.

Pratishtana Members Rakesh Bhat, Shivakumar Chikkakanya and  A. Raghavendra were present at the press meet.

