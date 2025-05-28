Newly appointed Home Guards undergo Foundation Training
News

Newly appointed Home Guards undergo Foundation Training

May 28, 2025

Mysuru: The 204 newly recruited Home Guards of Mysuru District Home Guards Unit underwent a 10-day foundation training at the Community Hall, District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police Ground, Jyothinagar in city recently.

Speaking on the occasion, DAR Police Inspector H.V. Deviprasad said that the State Home Guards Unit is working with commitment towards social service. It is a perfect platform to work with devotion and the selected candidates should make use of the opportunity.

The candidates will be deputed to various Government Departments on a temporary basis. They should work towards keeping the reputation of those respective departments high.

During various strikes, protests and emergency situations, the Home Guards should work in tandem with the Police Department. They should be more patient, disciplined and honest in their profession. During the foundation training, the trainees were imparted classes on maintaining physical and mental well-being.

District Home Guards Commandant Dr. M. Kantharaju said, a total of 1,300 posts have been sanctioned for the District Home Guards Unit, with 1,100 personnel discharging their duty.

Applications had been invited for recruitment of remaining candidates and over 630 applications had been received, with 436 appearing for interview.  Among them, capable candidates were selected by the Committee that had Dy.SP (DAR) H.V. Veeranna and DDPI S.T. Javare Gowda and myself, as its Members, he said. 

The eligibility for Home Guard post is SSLC, but among the candidates who had applied, there were highly qualified candidates too. Ignoring the high profile influences favouring some candidates, the eligible candidates were recruited by the Selection Committee, said Dr. Kantharaju.

Assistant Administrative Officer M. Mallikarjun Nalathwad, Deputy Commandant S.R. Gaekwad, Teaching Faculty M.R. Chandan, S. Manjunath, M. Shilpa, S. Vidyashri and A.S. Shruti were present on the occasion.

