Alleged scam in purchase of CCTV cameras and furniture by UoM
News

Alleged scam in purchase of CCTV cameras and furniture by UoM

May 28, 2025

Mysuru: Even as the over a century old University of Mysore (UoM) is facing a severe financial crunch, a city Advocate said that he has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta accusing the UoM authorities of grave irregularities in the procurement  of furniture and CCTV cameras for the University.

Addressing a press meet here recently,  Advocate G.N. Karthik said that the UoM invited tenders on Mar. 14, 2024 for purchase of furniture and CCTV cameras for its School of Engineering, following which Sheetal Products, Open Systems and Engineering, Arvind Interiors, Childhood Play and Life Link Associates submitted tenders, quoting their rates.

When the tenders were opened, it was found that Life Link Associates was the lowest bidder, who quoted Rs. 1,49,99,900. But the University authorities rejected this bid citing technical issues. Later, UoM Vice-Chancellor and former University Registrar V.R. Shylaja awarded the tender to Sheetal Products and Arvind Interiors, which companies were allegedly close to them, for Rs. 2,16,11,525, which was Rs. 67 lakh more than the rate quoted by the lowest bidder. This is nothing but a scam, Karthik maintained.

Accusing the University authorities of rendering Rs. 67 lakh loss to the University, Karthik said that he has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Lokayukta, who have issued notices to all the authorities concerned. The Lokayukta may file an FIR based on his complaint, he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching