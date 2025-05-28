Alleged scam in purchase of CCTV cameras and furniture by UoM

May 28, 2025

Mysuru: Even as the over a century old University of Mysore (UoM) is facing a severe financial crunch, a city Advocate said that he has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta accusing the UoM authorities of grave irregularities in the procurement of furniture and CCTV cameras for the University.

Addressing a press meet here recently, Advocate G.N. Karthik said that the UoM invited tenders on Mar. 14, 2024 for purchase of furniture and CCTV cameras for its School of Engineering, following which Sheetal Products, Open Systems and Engineering, Arvind Interiors, Childhood Play and Life Link Associates submitted tenders, quoting their rates.

When the tenders were opened, it was found that Life Link Associates was the lowest bidder, who quoted Rs. 1,49,99,900. But the University authorities rejected this bid citing technical issues. Later, UoM Vice-Chancellor and former University Registrar V.R. Shylaja awarded the tender to Sheetal Products and Arvind Interiors, which companies were allegedly close to them, for Rs. 2,16,11,525, which was Rs. 67 lakh more than the rate quoted by the lowest bidder. This is nothing but a scam, Karthik maintained.

Accusing the University authorities of rendering Rs. 67 lakh loss to the University, Karthik said that he has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Lokayukta, who have issued notices to all the authorities concerned. The Lokayukta may file an FIR based on his complaint, he added.