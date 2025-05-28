Ayub Khan strived for making Mysuru ‘Clean City’

May 28, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru District (Rural) Congress felicitated Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, who is also a former city Mayor, at a programme organised at the KEA premises in Exhibition Grounds on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the annual Dasara event at Mysuru attracts lakhs of people from across the country and abroad. Pointing out that the 90-day Dasara Exhibition organised as part of Dasara festival, sees the participation of almost all Government Departments, Boards and Corporations, he said that the expo is a treat to the public, the tourists and other visitors, with many recreational and entertainment facilities, food stalls and many more.

“Mysuru has been declared a single-use plastic free city. In keeping with this tag, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan strived for making last year’s Dasara Expo completely free of banned plastics. Ayub Khan, who has also served as a Mysuru Mayor in the past, had succeeded in bringing funds under JnNURM Scheme and made all efforts for keeping the city clean and tidy. He is also a good organiser,” Khandre said adding that Ayub Khan should script a new chapter by taking the popular Dasara Expo to much greater heights at the global level.

Speaking after receiving felicitation, Ayub Khan said that the Dasara Expo will be transformed into a prominent tourist spot in the country. Highlighting his plans for the forthcoming Dasara Expo, he said that this year’s expo will feature as many as 153 stalls designed on the architecture of Belur-Halebid temples. Musical Fountain and Dragon boating among other things, will be an added attraction, he pointed out.

Dist. Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Mayors Modamani & Pushpalatha Chikkanna, party leaders Syed Hazrathulla, Shaukath Pasha, K.V. Mallesh, Raghuraje Urs, Fairoz Khan, N.R. Nagesh, Ramesh, Kaiser Ahmed, Mallikarjun, Rakesh Kumar, Dairy Venkatesh, Syed Farooq and others were present.