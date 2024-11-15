Fallout of MUDA sites scam: Special counter for RTI queries

November 15, 2024

Mysuru: As a direct fallout of the site allotment scam in MUDA, which has raised allegations of a lack of transparency and public accountability, MUDA has set up a special counter to facilitate the filing of RTI (Right To Information) queries. Additionally, four ‘Janaspandana’ counters have been set up to help the public complete their official work.

The integrated public grievance redressal system, Janaspandana, provides citizens with a platform to register complaints and concerns, ensuring public benefit. ‘Janaspandana’ allows individuals to file complaints if they face delays, refusals or issues while accessing any Government service or scheme. Complaints can be submitted via a web portal, mobile app, Helpline number 1902 and Bapuji Service Centres.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar explained that the special RTI counter has been set up to facilitate public interaction while ensuring accountability and transparency.

“We already have four Janaspandana counters and the special RTI counter was added about two weeks ago. Previously, RTI activists had to visit multiple sections and make several trips to different officers to gather information. Now, we have a single-window system where RTI applications can be filed in the prescribed format, and acknowledgements will be provided,” MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar said.

“The RTI counter is already receiving five to six applications daily. Once the applications are received, the counter will forward the files to the respective sections. The movement of these files will be tracked and the requested information will be provided to those seeking it under RTI,” he said.

“Previously, there was no way to track RTI files. Now, with the single-window system and a proper channel in place, accountability and transparency are ensured. If the information provided is unsatisfactory, there is an option for individuals to escalate their grievances to MUDA higher officials,” Prasanna Kumar added.

Action will be taken to address all public complaints within a specified time frame. If the deadline is exceeded, the complaint will automatically be escalated to higher authorities. Additionally, citizens will be surveyed to collect feedback on the satisfactory resolution of their complaints.

Helpline number 1902

The MUDA Superintending Engineer has announced that citizens can file complaints through helpline number 1902, the web portal https://ipgrs.karnataka.gov.in, or the mobile app if they encounter any issues.