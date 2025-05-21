On way to end his life, man turns burglar to pay fees for 20 students!
May 21, 2025

Bengaluru: In a twist straight out of a crime drama, the Byadarahalli Police in Bengaluru were left stunned when a 35-year-old serial home burglar claimed he turned to crime not for personal gain, but to fund the education of students from underprivileged families.

The accused, Shivu alias Shivarappan, a resident of Begur, was arrested along with a gang of five burglars. During interrogation, Shivu told the Police that he resorted to thefts to pay school and college fees for 20 students.

Shivu, a bachelor, is believed to be the mastermind of the gang, which also included his close associates Anil alias  Jagga and Vivek.

According to the Police, Shivu was reportedly battling suicidal thoughts when he encountered friends struggling to pay their children’s education fees. This, he said, inspired him to take a different course — albeit an illegal one.

He began carrying out a series of burglaries in Byadarahalli and nearby areas, selling stolen gold ornaments with the help of Anil and Vivek. The gang allegedly sold the gold in Tamil Nadu, where Shivu is said to have made around Rs. 22 lakh.

Of the total amount, Shivu gave Rs. 4 lakh to Vivek, purchased an autorickshaw worth Rs. 4 lakh for Anil, and used the remaining Rs. 14 lakh to fund the education of 20 students, according to his statement. Police say at least 11 cases have been registered against him.

The Byadarahalli Police are currently verifying Shivu’s claims and have seized a 260-gram gold ingot worth Rs. 24 lakh from the accused.

