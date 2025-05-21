Weak Trees warning !

May 21, 2025

Forest Dept. identifies eight city roads with hazardous trees

MCC Commissioner assures prompt action

Mysuru: The Forest Department has directed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to take immediate corrective action on multiple city roads where tree stems have been encased in concrete or interlocking tiles, leaving no space for water percolation — a practice that poses a serious threat to the survival of urban trees.

This intervention follows a series of reports published in Star of Mysore, where concerned citizens highlighted the unscientific execution of development works that have left trees smothered under layers of construction material, particularly along footpaths.

Residents have repeatedly voiced their concerns over the manner in which pedestrian pathways, underground drainage systems and other infrastructure projects have been carried out by the Mysuru City Corporation, compromising the health and longevity of trees.

In a press release, the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Mysuru Division, stated: “Tree growth has been adversely affected in areas where footpath works, underground drainage (UGD) installation, and other basic infrastructure projects have been undertaken within the MCC’s jurisdiction. In line with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives — particularly in the case of Sahil Garg v/s State of Punjab & Others — such development must accommodate tree health.”

During a field inspection, the Forest Department found that many stretches lacked even a one-metre buffer around tree bases to allow water percolation. This denial of vital root-zone space severely impacts tree health and threatens urban green cover.

Following the findings, the DCF’s office notified the MCC Commissioner, who has reportedly assured that the lapses will be rectified and steps will be taken to conserve affected trees.

Identified hazard zones

The Forest Department identified several road stretches where tree stems have been encased in concrete or tiles, including a 1.6-km stretch of Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road from Five Lights Circle to Fountain Circle; 3.09 km of New Sayyaji Rao Road from Highway Circle to K.R. Hospital (Government Ayurveda College Circle); 630 metres of Dewan’s Road; 4.01 km of Vinoba Road; 600 metres of Irwin Road; 170 metres of Bogadi Road; 840 metres from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle to Aniketana Road on Vishwamanava Double Road; and an additional 50-metre stretch on the same road in Kuvempunagar.

The Forest Department has urged the MCC to urgently redesign these areas in accordance with ecological guidelines and sustainable urban development practices.