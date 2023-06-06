MCC Budget evokes mixed reaction

June 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Budget for the year 2023-24 has evoked a mixed reaction from Legislators & Corporators alike.

Former Mayor and sitting Corporator Ayub Khan, who made a mockery of convening the Budget meeting, ignoring the normal procedure of calling the meeting in March, said: “There was no mention of Unduwadi Drinking Water Project, which should have been at least discussed in the Council meeting.”

Ayub Khan advised to take a cue from the Chief Minister who has been implementing five Poll Guarantees soon after the announcements were made, by implementing the Budgetary promises within the remaining tenure by implementing the projects.

“I have gone through over 20 Budgets, but not all the promises have seen the light of the day. The efforts should be made at least now,” added Khan who welcomed proposal to develop circles, but along with Tipu Circle.

Corporator Ashwini Ananthu suggested to make online payment system for payment of water bill and other taxes. It is a good effort on the part of MCC to develop lakes and kalyanis (ponds) and build rest houses for Pourakarmikas, she said.

Corporator B.V. Manjunath said: “It is claimed that 80% of the promises made in the previous Budget have been implemented, but there is no written information. Efforts should have been made to implement cent percent of the promises made in the Budget and priority should have been given for paperless presentation of Budget, besides developing the circles in the city.”

Corporator SBM Manju said: “A Committee should be constituted for the implementation of Budgetary promises. While developing circles in the city, Raja Gopura should be built for the statues of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram. A survey should be conducted before taking up development works of the stadium.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa urged the authorities to explore the possibilities of giving concession on the water bills of slum dwellers falling under Below Poverty Line (BPL). Moreover, a delegation should be taken to the Chief Minister before the State Budget to devise plans for tourism development along with overall development of Mysuru.

MLA K. Harishgowda gave a call for developing Mysuru without clinging on to party barriers. “We have been hearing about the proposals to build a stadium and swimming pool at Kumbarakoppal for the last four to five years, which should be a reality at least this year. We will go to the Chief Minister, with the only motive of discussing about development works,” he assured.