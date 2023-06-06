Beneficiaries remember Devaraj Urs with gratitude on his 41st death anniversary
News

Beneficiaries remember Devaraj Urs with gratitude on his 41st death anniversary

June 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The 41st death anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, who is often described as the Champion  of Backward Classes, was observed in a special manner in the city with the District Administration in association with ZP and Backward Classes Welfare Department, holding an interaction meet of beneficiaries of various schemes introduced by the late CM, at Devaraj Urs Post-Matric Girls Hostel in Kuvempunagar here this morning.

University of Mysore Registrar V.R. Shylaja, who spoke, said that she is a beneficiary of Deveraj Urs schemes that were introduced when he served as the CM in the 1970s, as she studied staying at a Backward Class Hostel established by him. She also highlighted how the various welfare and upliftment schemes introduced by Urs had helped the poor and marginalised sections of the society.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Admin) Savitha said she is an indirect beneficiary of Urs’ ‘The tiller is the owner of the Land’ (Uluvavane Bhumi Vodeya) as her landless grandfather could get 3 acres of land under the scheme. Pointing out that she studied at a Backward Class Students Hostel from 1999 to 2002, she said that Urs should be credited for bringing about an equitable reservation policy, which benefited lakhs of people.

Dr. Malegowda, an ESI Hospital faculty in city, said he too was among the lakhs of beneficiaries. Recalling that he stayed at a BCM hostel in Saraswathipuram during his student days, he observed that  Devaraj Urs dedicated his life for the welfare of Backward Classes.

Several other beneficiaries from the city and the district too shared their thoughts on Urs.

Backward Classes Welfare Department District Officer Mahesh, City Congress President R.Murthy, District President Dr.B.J. Vijaykumar and others were present.

