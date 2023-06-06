City BJP protest power tariff hike

June 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of a State-wide protest against the hike in power tariff and demanding the implementation of free 200 units of power for every household, scores of BJP workers led by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa staged a protest in front of BJP City Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning. The protesters, who raised slogans against the State Government, demanded that the hike in power tariff by 70 paisa per unit must be revoked, besides implementing the promise of free 200 units of power in toto, without any conditions.

Former MLC Thontadarya, former Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, BJP Mysuru District Rural President Mangala Somashekar and other leaders took part in the protest.